Lee's approval rating hits new low of 37.4%: poll
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to a new low of 37.4 percent, marking the eighth straight week of decline, a poll showed Monday. Realmeter said the drop followed controversy over his Cabinet reshuffle and the government’s reversal of a plan on the basic deduction for single-home owners who do not live in their homes. Lee’s disapproval rating rose to 59.5 percent.
Key Facts
- The poll surveyed 2,510 adults from Monday to Friday and was conducted by Realmeter for the EKN newspaper.
- Lee’s approval rating fell 1.5 percentage points from the previous week, while his disapproval rating rose 0.8 percentage point to 59.5 percent.
- The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
- In a separate Realmeter poll, support for the Democratic Party of Korea slipped 1.3 percentage points to 41.8 percent, while support for the People Power Party fell 0.1 percentage point to 37.6 percent.
- That separate poll surveyed 1,001 people aged 18 and older on Thursday and Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has slipped to a new low of 37.4 percent, marking the eighth consecutive week of decline, a poll showed Monday.
In the poll conducted on 2,510 adults from Monday to Friday by Realmeter and commissioned by the EKN newspaper, Lee's approval rating fell 1.5 percentage points from the previous week.
His disapproval rating rose 0.8 percentage point to 59.5 percent.
Realmeter attributed the decline to controversy over Lee's recent Cabinet reshuffle and the government's reversal of its plan to lower the basic deduction for single-home owners who do not live in their homes.
Lee's nomination of Rep. Kim Seung-won of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) as the new justice minister has drawn criticism from the main opposition party, which has argued that the nomination was intended to help drop criminal charges against the president.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
In a separate poll conducted by the same pollster, support for the DPK slipped 1.3 percentage points from a week earlier to 41.8 percent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party fell 0.1 percentage point to 37.6 percent.
The poll was conducted on 1,001 individuals aged 18 and older on Thursday and Friday, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
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