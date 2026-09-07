Lee nominates ex-senior prosecutor as inaugural head of new investigation agency

President Lee Jae Myung has nominated a former senior prosecutor as the inaugural head of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency ahead of the new investigation body's scheduled launch next month, a presidential spokesperson said.

Lee plans to refer the nomination of Kim Ji-yong, former chief of the criminal affairs department at the Supreme Prosecutors Office, to the National Assembly for a confirmation hearing, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Monday (local time) in Paris, where the president is on an official visit.

The announcement came after Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung recommended Kim to Lee for appointment as head of the new agency, which is scheduled to launch on Oct. 2 and assume investigative authorities after prosecutors are stripped of all investigative powers under a revised Criminal Procedure Act.

Describing Kim as well-versed in investigations, Kang said Kim is well suited for the task of promptly establishing and leading the new agency.

In his first public appearance since his nomination, Kim arrived at his confirmation hearing preparation office in Seoul on Tuesday, saying he will prepare well for lawmakers' questions.

"My shoulders are heavy from immense responsibility as I have been nominated the head of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, which is being newly established at a time of large changes in the criminal justice system," he told reporters there.

"If I am given the opportunity to work, I will do my best to quickly stabilize the organization and ensure no gaps in the state's response to serious crimes," he added.