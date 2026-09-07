Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung on Monday nominated a former senior prosecutor to serve as the inaugural head of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency set to launch next month.

Kim Ji-yong, former chief of the criminal affairs department at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, was chosen as the final nominee to lead the new agency from a shortlist of four candidates, according to Yun.

Yun will recommend Kim to President Lee Jae Myung, who will appoint him to the post after he undergoes a parliamentary confirmation hearing. If appointed, he will serve a two-year term.

The new agency, designed to partly replace the prosecution service's functions, is scheduled to launch on Oct. 2 as part of sweeping reform that strips prosecutors of their independent and supplementary investigative powers.

The agency will investigate major crimes in seven categories — corruption, economic crimes, defense acquisition, drug offenses, crimes against state security, cybercrimes and offenses involving distortion of the law.