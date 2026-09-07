Ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) leader Kim Min-seok said Monday that his party will push for constitutional revision, including changes to Korea’s presidential system, bringing the politically sensitive issue of presidential terms back into focus.

Kim stopped short of endorsing a specific model, saying the scope of any change should ultimately be determined through public consensus.

“We will pursue constitutional revision that is realistically achievable, reflecting changes in the times and the demands of the people while respecting the procedural principles of the Constitution and the law,” Kim said in his first parliamentary floor speech since becoming party leader.

“Including the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising and the Busan-Masan Democratic Protests in the preamble to the Constitution would be the starting point,” he said. “As for changes to the power structure, we should go as far as the public wants.”

Kim’s remarks come as President Lee Jae Myung has called for changing the current single five-year presidential term to a system allowing a president to serve more than one four-year term.

Lee said Aug. 14 that introducing either a four-year system allowing nonconsecutive terms or one permitting consecutive terms has long been his position. He said such a change would allow voters to evaluate a president midway through an eight-year maximum tenure and strengthen political accountability.

The issue has drawn strong opposition from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), which has questioned whether Lee is seeking to leave open the possibility of running for president again.

The dispute resurfaced last week after Lee reportedly declined to give a direct answer when civic group representatives asked him to pledge not to seek another term as part of efforts to build support for constitutional revision.

On Saturday, PPP spokesperson Cho Yong-sool accused Lee of fueling suspicions over his intentions by refusing to say the “four simple words” that he would not seek another term.

Kim’s reference to going “as far as the public wants” leaves open how far the DPK intends to pursue changes to the presidential system.

Kim also called on the PPP to join the constitutional revision effort, pointing to the legacy of former President Kim Young-sam, whose portrait hangs at the party’s headquarters.

“The PPP, which displays a portrait of President Kim Young-sam, who punished Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, dismantled the Hanahoe military clique and made May 18 part of the identity of the civilian government, will eventually have to make a choice,” Kim said.

“I hope it will complete its historical reflection and join us on the path toward constitutional revision.”

Kim also laid out a broader political reform agenda, including easing the requirements for parties to form parliamentary negotiating blocs and a proposal to mix lawmakers’ seats in the National Assembly chamber rather than grouping them by party.

He pledged police reform following the government’s plan to overhaul the prosecution, saying checks were needed on what he described as the police’s growing investigative power.

On security, Kim called for strengthening Korea’s independent defense capabilities to prepare for possible shifts in U.S.-North Korea relations. He also said Seoul should consider whether North Korea’s “two-state” doctrine could be used to advance peaceful coexistence, despite disagreeing with Pyongyang’s approach.