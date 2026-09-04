Lee's approval rating hits new low of 40%: poll
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell to 40 percent in a Gallup Korea poll released Friday, its lowest level since he took office in June last year. Disapproval rose to 51 percent, also a post-inauguration high. The ruling Democratic Party of Korea fell to 38 percent, while the main opposition People Power Party rose to 30 percent. Gallup said concerns over real estate policy and personnel appointments, linked to a recent Cabinet reshuffle, drove negative assessments.
Key Facts
- The Gallup Korea survey was conducted from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,001 people aged 18 and older.
- Lee's positive assessment fell 2 percentage points from the previous week, while his disapproval rating rose 1 percentage point.
- Among negative respondents, 23 percent cited real estate policies, 11 percent cited the economy and livelihoods, and 9 percent cited personnel appointments.
- Gallup said the personnel-appointment concern appeared linked to Lee's nomination of six new ministers in a Cabinet reshuffle.
- The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell to 40 percent, marking its lowest level since he took office in June last year, a poll showed Friday.
In a survey conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,001 people aged 18 and older, 40 percent positively assessed Lee's management of state affairs, down 2 percentage points from the previous week.
Lee's disapproval rating rose 1 percentage point to 51 percent, the highest level since he took office.
The economy and people's livelihoods were the most frequently cited reason for the positive assessment at 14 percent, followed by diplomacy at 13 percent and overall performance at 10 percent.
Among those who negatively assessed Lee's performance, 23 percent cited his real estate policies, followed by concerns over the economy and people's livelihoods at 11 percent and personnel appointments at 9 percent.
Gallup said concerns over personnel appointments in this week's poll appeared to be linked to Lee's recent nomination of six new ministers in a Cabinet reshuffle.
The pollster also said real estate policies have remained the most frequently cited reason for negative assessments since the fourth week of July.
Support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea fell 1 percentage point on-week to 38 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party rose 5 percentage points to a record high of 30 percent under the Lee administration.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
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