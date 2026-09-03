Lee meets Hyundai Motor chief for possible investment talks

President Lee Jae Myung has met Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung in a closed-door meeting, sources said Thursday, with the two likely discussing investment matters.

The meeting on Wednesday was presumed to have focused on Hyundai's prior pledge to invest 9 trillion won ($6.6 billion) to establish an industrial hub for artificial intelligence (AI), robots and energy in the Saemangeum reclaimed area on Korea's southwestern coast by 2029.

The meeting likely also included discussions on Hyundai's contributions to the government's high-profile "megaproject" investment initiative, aimed at nurturing a new semiconductor cluster and facilities for AI data centers.

Lee has previously met with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, likely in the same vein.