Korea's presidential office on Thursday rejected a report claiming the government is considering sending troops to the conflict-stricken Hormuz Strait.

"It is different from the facts. Details related to the issue have yet to be decided," Cheong Wa Dae said in a notice to reporters.

The presidential office reiterated its previous stance that Korea has been in discussions with other nations on how it could contribute to restoring peace and stability in the Middle East and inside the strait.

Earlier in the day, local broadcaster JTBC reported that the government is "leaning toward" dispatching troops to the Strait of Hormuz and is reviewing related details to submit a request for a parliamentary approval to the National Assembly.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Korea for declining requests to send naval assets and help secure the strait, claiming President Lee Jae Myung had said "no thanks" to his request to join U.S. efforts against Iran.