SME, land minister nominees to undergo confirmation hearings Sept. 15-16

The nominees for small and medium enterprises (SME) minister and land minister will undergo parliamentary confirmation hearings on Sept. 15 and 16, respectively, officials said Wednesday.

SME Minister nominee Lee So-young, a two-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, and Land Minister nominee Hong Jee-sun, currently vice land minister, were tapped by President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday as part of a broader Cabinet reshuffle.

The dates of their confirmation hearings were decided Wednesday by the parliamentary trade committee and parliamentary land committee, respectively.

By law, all minister nominees are required to undergo the confirmation process, but parliamentary consent is necessary only for the prime minister in order for the president to appoint them.



