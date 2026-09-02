Lee orders to mobilize all available resources to search, rescue crew of capsized tugboat

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday ordered the mobilization of all available resources to rescue crew members after a tugboat capsized in waters off the southeastern city of Busan.

The 286-ton vessel, carrying eight crew members, overturned in waters off Busan at about 1:30 p.m. Two of them were subsequently rescued, but one of them remained unconscious, according to earlier reports. Six others remained missing as Coast Guard rescuers searched for them.

"Mobilize all available resources to rescue lives," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung quoted Lee as instructing officials.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook also ordered all-out rescue efforts.

Han ordered the Coast Guard and the maritime ministry to mobilize all available resources for rescue efforts, and the interior ministry, the defense ministry and the Busan city government to provide any necessary support, her office said.