Gender Minister nominee Yong Hye-in said Wednesday she is aware of concerns over retaining her National Assembly seat to take her newly nominated position, sidestepping questions about calls for her to resign from parliament.

Yong has faced growing calls to give up her parliamentary seat after she earlier said she would keep her seat even after being appointed to the Cabinet position, breaking from convention for proportional representatives.

"I will well prepare for the confirmation hearing and deliver my thoughts after organizing them," she told reporters when asked about the calls to resign as lawmaker. "I am listening to the many worries and concerns."

While lawmakers can double as members of the Cabinet, proportional representatives, like Yong, have customarily given up their parliamentary seats to take such posts.

Yong, who is the sole lawmaker of the Basic Income Party, earlier highlighted that her party would become a non-parliamentary party should she resign as lawmaker.