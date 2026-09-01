PM vows to stake job on ensuring housing supply

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Tuesday she will stake her job on ensuring that the government's housing supply plan will go as planned.

Han made the remark during a Cabinet meeting after President Lee Jae Myung asked her to consider the housing supply plan as an economic stimulus policy and focus all efforts on it.

"I will stake my job and do my best," she said.

Han said she has been visiting construction sites every week to check on progress.

Last month, the government announced plans to supply more than 230,000 additional homes in the Seoul metropolitan area by accelerating development on public land, lifting greenbelt restrictions and supporting private-sector projects. The plan came amid criticism the government focuses more on curbing demand than expanding supply.