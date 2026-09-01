Media watchdog seeks $25.2 mil. budget for AI transformation, fact-checking

Korea's media watchdog said Tuesday it will seek a 34.6 billion-won ($25.2 million) budget for 2027, up 13.2 percent from this year's budget.

The increased budget proposal comes as part of the Korea Media and Communications Commission's (KMCC) efforts to foster what it calls a "media basic society," where everyone can safely access and share the benefits of media.

Of the total being requested, 10 billion won will be earmarked for a project to utilize stock footage owned by local broadcasters to train artificial intelligence (AI), the media watchdog said.

It also includes money needed to operate an envisioned "transparency center" tasked with fact-checking and other related research, following the revision to the Information and Communications Network Act that is being enforced since early July. The act aims to stem the spread of false information.