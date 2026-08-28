The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) vowed Friday to work in tandem with the government and the presidential office to meet public expectations as it geared up for the regular parliamentary session set to begin next week.

The party, which recently elected Kim Min-seok, former prime minister and a close confidant of President Lee Jae Myung, as its leader, adopted a resolution pledging such efforts during a workshop of its lawmakers in Incheon, west of Seoul.

"We will swiftly pass livelihood-related bills and the budget bill, and push ahead with judicial and election system reforms to achieve 'major reforms for people's livelihoods,'" DPK lawmakers said in their resolution.

They also pledged to support the government's three megaprojects initiative, centered on fostering the AI industry and related areas, such as physical AI.

"We will work as a team with the government and the presidential office and devote our full efforts to pass legislation on key national policy tasks and unwaveringly achieve the 'great leap forward for South Korea' that we promised the people," they added.

In his closing remarks, DPK leader Kim called on the lawmakers to put people's livelihoods as the top priority.

The first day of the workshop, held Thursday, saw some friction after Kim publicly highlighted his differences with former leader Jung Chung-rae over whether the party should broaden its appeal to moderate and conservative voters.

In a Facebook post, Jung expressed regret over Kim's remarks, saying it was "almost violent" of Kim to single him out by name in a public address.

Jung, who had sought a second consecutive term as DPK leader, lost to Kim in a national convention last week. Considered a party hard-liner, he had faced criticism from some pro-Lee party members who argued that he focused more on appealing to the party's hard-line supporters than on working closely with the president on key issues.