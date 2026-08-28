Ruling party pledges close coordination with gov't on key policy tasks
Summary
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea vowed Friday in Incheon to closely coordinate with the government and presidential office ahead of next week’s regular parliamentary session. The party also pledged to swiftly pass livelihood bills, the budget bill, and reforms to the judicial and election systems. DPK lawmakers said they would back the government’s three megaprojects, including efforts to foster the AI industry. Party leader Kim Min-seok urged lawmakers to put people’s livelihoods first, amid lingering friction with former leader Jung Chung-rae.
Key Facts
- The DPK adopted the resolution during a workshop of its lawmakers in Incheon, west of Seoul, as it prepared for the regular parliamentary session starting next week.
- Kim Min-seok, a former prime minister and close confidant of President Lee Jae Myung, was recently elected as the party’s leader.
- Lawmakers said they would swiftly pass livelihood-related bills, the budget bill, and reforms to the judicial and election systems.
- The party pledged support for the government’s three megaprojects initiative, centered on fostering the AI industry and related areas such as physical AI.
- Jung Chung-rae, who lost to Kim in last week’s national convention, publicly criticized Kim’s remarks about broadening the party’s appeal to moderate and conservative voters.
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) vowed Friday to work in tandem with the government and the presidential office to meet public expectations as it geared up for the regular parliamentary session set to begin next week.
The party, which recently elected Kim Min-seok, former prime minister and a close confidant of President Lee Jae Myung, as its leader, adopted a resolution pledging such efforts during a workshop of its lawmakers in Incheon, west of Seoul.
"We will swiftly pass livelihood-related bills and the budget bill, and push ahead with judicial and election system reforms to achieve 'major reforms for people's livelihoods,'" DPK lawmakers said in their resolution.
They also pledged to support the government's three megaprojects initiative, centered on fostering the AI industry and related areas, such as physical AI.
"We will work as a team with the government and the presidential office and devote our full efforts to pass legislation on key national policy tasks and unwaveringly achieve the 'great leap forward for South Korea' that we promised the people," they added.
In his closing remarks, DPK leader Kim called on the lawmakers to put people's livelihoods as the top priority.
The first day of the workshop, held Thursday, saw some friction after Kim publicly highlighted his differences with former leader Jung Chung-rae over whether the party should broaden its appeal to moderate and conservative voters.
In a Facebook post, Jung expressed regret over Kim's remarks, saying it was "almost violent" of Kim to single him out by name in a public address.
Jung, who had sought a second consecutive term as DPK leader, lost to Kim in a national convention last week. Considered a party hard-liner, he had faced criticism from some pro-Lee party members who argued that he focused more on appealing to the party's hard-line supporters than on working closely with the president on key issues.
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