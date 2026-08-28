Prime Minister Han Seong-sook promised Friday to lift as many regulations as possible to create a level playing field for all.

"Through the rationalization of regulations, we will try to make it possible for anyone to try new ideas and make investments so that the benefits will lead to growth for all," Han said in opening remarks at a regulatory reform discussion held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"We will lift regulations as much as possible. We will list up and immediately resolve regulations that can be addressed through inter-ministerial coordination or by revising existing laws," she said, adding that the government will try to build consensus on regulations involving conflicting interests.

Han said, however, that regulations related to people's lives will be further strengthened.

"Safety of the people is a value that we can never compromise on," she said.