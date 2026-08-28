Lee's approval rating hits record low of 42%: poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell to the lowest level this week since his inauguration, a poll showed Friday, amid negative public assessment of the government's real estate policy.

In a survey conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,001 people aged 18 and older, 42 percent positively assessed Lee's management of state affairs, down 3 percentage points from the previous week.

The figure marked the lowest level since Lee took office in June last year, falling below the previous low of 44 percent recorded two weeks earlier.

Lee's disapproval rating rose to 50 percent, up 5 percentage points from last week.

Diplomacy was the most frequently cited reason for the positive assessment at 16 percent, followed by the economy and people's livelihoods at 11 percent and communication at 10 percent.

Among those who negatively assessed Lee's performance, 27 percent cited his real estate policies, followed by prosecution reform aimed at stripping prosecutors of their direct investigative powers at 7 percent. The economy and people's livelihoods, and ethical issues were each cited by 7 percent.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea's approval rating fell 2 percentage points on-week to 39 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party remained unchanged at 25 percent.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.