President Lee Jae Myung was set to preside over a meeting Friday to unveil next year's budget for young people and present the government's major projects specifically designed to assist them.

The "2027 youth budget unboxing" event to be held later in the day marks the first time the government will publicly present major budget allocations and projects ahead of the formal unveiling of the annual budget, the presidential office said.

During the meeting, budget allocations and major projects aimed at benefiting young people will be presented, while opinions from young people will also be heard, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The event comes as the Lee administration is bolstering policies for young people at a time when the president is seeing lower approval ratings among young voters than from any other age groups.

In a meeting on youth policy earlier this month, Lee stressed that Korea has entered a phase of low economic growth that requires more maintenance and management than expansion, resulting in fewer job opportunities, especially for young people.