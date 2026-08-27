Lee to hold emergency meeting to discuss rescue efforts for Koreans missing in Nepal flood

President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss measures to ensure the safety of many Korean workers hit by massive floods in Nepal, the presidential office said.

Lee has called off a scheduled meeting with his key aides in the afternoon and will instead hold the emergency assessment meeting, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

Catastrophic floods struck China and Nepal on Wednesday, with over 150 people confirmed dead so far and hundreds still missing.

As of Thursday, nine Koreans — all employees of Korean firms operating in Nepal — remained unaccounted for, and the government was preparing to dispatch an emergency response team to aid in the search for the nationals.

The previous day, Lee ordered the government to do everything possible to search for the missing Koreans by mobilizing all available resources.

In line with such efforts, Cheong Wa Dae has also postponed Lee's lunch meeting with ruling party lawmakers, which was scheduled for Friday.



