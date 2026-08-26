Nat'l Assembly passes resolution calling for expulsion of opposition lawmaker

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution led by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) to demand the expulsion of Rep. Lee Jin-sook over her involvement in an event that characterized the 1980 Gwangju democratization movement as a "riot."

Lee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has come under fire after a participant of a forum she hosted Aug. 13 described the movement as a "10-day riot" that occurred in the southwestern city in May 1980.

The pro-democracy uprising was brutally suppressed by the military at the time and remains a source of a political controversy.

In a vote at a parliamentary plenary session, the resolution passed 157-1, led by the ruling bloc. Five PPP lawmakers took part in the vote despite the party's decision to leave the chamber once the resolution was introduced.

Speaking to reporters outside the chamber, Lee likened the National Assembly to North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, saying parliament had fallen under "the dictatorship of the Democratic Party of Korea."

Wednesday's resolution does not affect Lee's membership. A separate motion needs to be passed in order to expel Lee.

Such a motion to dismiss a sitting lawmaker requires the approval of at least two-thirds of all sitting lawmakers, currently at 299 with one vacancy.