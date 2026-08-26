Lee's approval rating falls; his office says will prioritize economy, livelihoods
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell below 40 percent in a Wednesday poll, while his office said it will prioritize people’s livelihoods and the economy. The Jowon C&I survey of 2,001 voters from Saturday to Monday showed 38.9 percent positive views and 57.9 percent negative views. The result was a 4 percentage-point drop from the previous survey. The poll had a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.
Key Facts
- The poll was conducted by Jowon C&I among 2,001 voters from Saturday to Monday and was commissioned by Straight News.
- It showed 38.9 percent positive views of Lee's state administration and 57.9 percent negative views.
- The approval rating fell 4 percentage points from the pollster's previous survey.
- The poll had a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has fallen below the 40 percent level, a public poll released Wednesday showed, apparently prompting his office to pledge to prioritize people's livelihoods and the economy.
The poll, conducted by Jowon C&I among 2,001 voters from Saturday to Monday and commissioned by Straight News, showed that 38.9 percent viewed Lee's state administration positively, while 57.9 percent viewed it negatively.
The approval rating marked a 4 percentage-point decline from the pollster's previous survey.
Later, the presidential office said in a release that it will make people's livelihoods and the economy its top priorities.
"(The government) will carefully review its state administration to improve people's lives so that the public can tangibly feel this," Cheong Wa Dae said, pledging efforts to make meaningful progress.
The poll had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.
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