President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has fallen below the 40 percent level, a public poll released Wednesday showed, apparently prompting his office to pledge to prioritize people's livelihoods and the economy.

The poll, conducted by Jowon C&I among 2,001 voters from Saturday to Monday and commissioned by Straight News, showed that 38.9 percent viewed Lee's state administration positively, while 57.9 percent viewed it negatively.

The approval rating marked a 4 percentage-point decline from the pollster's previous survey.

Later, the presidential office said in a release that it will make people's livelihoods and the economy its top priorities.

"(The government) will carefully review its state administration to improve people's lives so that the public can tangibly feel this," Cheong Wa Dae said, pledging efforts to make meaningful progress.

The poll had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.