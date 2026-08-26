Lee to explore regional development strategy with mayors, governors

President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold a meeting with central and regional government officials Wednesday to explore strategies for promoting growth led by regional areas, the presidential office said.

The central-regional government cooperation conference will bring together central government officials and newly elected regional mayors and governors to enhance cooperation and discuss ways to promote region-led growth, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

During the meeting, central government and presidential officials plan to brief Lee on ways to promote collaboration between central and regional governments and explore policies for harnessing regional growth, especially in sync with the government's "megaprojects" investment initiative.

Under the investment initiative, unveiled late June, the government will work with tech conglomerates to promote large-scale investments in semiconductor production and artificial intelligence-related facilities, with a focus on regional areas.

During Wednesday's meeting, 16 mayors and governors from across the country will also propose their own growth strategies before discussing their implementation with the central government, the presidential office said.