Interior minister apologizes over police mishandling of missing person case in Jeju

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung apologized Wednesday over the alleged police mishandling of a missing person case on the southern resort island of Jeju, vowing a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The incident has drawn nationwide attention after a police officer was found to have closed the case in May, without confirming the missing woman's safety. Her body was found Monday after police launched an intensive search for her last week.

"Along with the police leadership, (I) sincerely apologize to the public," Yun said in a meeting with senior police officials. "The truth behind the Jeju case must be thoroughly uncovered."

Yun ordered police officials to check whether the case could possibly be connected to even more serious misconduct, and inspect other missing person cases across the country for possible wrongdoings.

He also said the case exposed a structural flaw in how police handle missing person cases, and called for a broader inspection of the current system for improvements.

The police officer in charge of the case was found to have closed it hours after her boyfriend reported her missing May 15. The officer allegedly lied to the boyfriend that he had spoken with her but had been told not to share her location.

A local court issued a warrant Tuesday for the officer's arrest.