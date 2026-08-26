Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) leader Kim Min-seok has asked President Lee Jae Myung to reconsider the appointment of Ihn Yohan, a former lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party, as the new head of the Korean Red Cross, a ruling party spokesperson said Wednesday.

Kim made the request after Lee met with DPK leaders over dinner at Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office, on Tuesday, according to DPK senior spokesperson Park Sung-joon.

"Kim said it would be better not to appoint Ihn as chief of the Korean Red Cross. He made the request after gathering opinions from within and outside the party," Park said in a media briefing in Andong, South Gyeongsang Province.

Ihn was chosen through a vote by the Korean Red Cross's central committee in June and is set to take office for a three-year term upon approval from President Lee, who is the honorary president of the organization.

The National Assembly's public officials ethics committee has also concluded after a review that Ihn is eligible for employment as the president of the Korean Red Cross.

However, some critics have raised objections to Ihn's appointment, citing his absence from the vote on the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol following his declaration of martial law in December 2024.

Ihn hails from an American family that has dedicated its services to developing medicine and education in Korea. He became a naturalized Korean citizen in 2012.