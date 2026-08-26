Decades after serving in Korea, US veteran begins new chapter with Korean company

Korea kept finding its way back into Gene Richards’ life.

He first arrived in the country as an 18-year-old U.S. soldier. More than three decades later, that connection has led him to an unexpected new chapter: a job with a Korean company in his home state of Indiana.

Richards is now the external relations coordinator for SK ecoplant in West Lafayette and the first person hired through the USFK Job Platform, a platform connecting former and soon-to-retire U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) personnel with Korean companies operating in the U.S.

Korea was a recurring part of Richards’ 27-year Army career.

“My first assignment was actually the first time I’d ever left the U.S. It was my first time overseas,” Richards told The Korea Times in a written interview.

Richards was stationed at Camp Humphreys in 1990, working in military intelligence. He returned to the same base in 1993 and 1994 and came back to Korea again in 1996.

Later, after becoming an officer, Richards served in Korea from 2008 to 2010, working with G3 Aviation of the Eighth Army and as executive officer of the Korean Service Corps Battalion.

After retiring from the Army in January 2016, Richards returned to Indiana and became an assistant professor at Purdue University. He later taught at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for three years.

His path back to working with Koreans began almost by chance. His wife heard about the USFK Job Platform from friends who knew of his experience in Korea and encouraged him to take a look.

“It was very useful and easy to use, and I found some exciting opportunities, so I thought I’d give it a shot,” he said.

Richards said the process of connecting with SK ecoplant was straightforward.

“It was actually quite seamless. The USFK Job Platform is very user-friendly. It was easy to link myself up with a position. The interview process was very easy.”

Richards describes himself as something of a “fireman” in his new role, helping resolve issues involving local government agencies and residents that arise during construction. SK ecoplant is involved in the construction of SK hynix’s semiconductor facility in West Lafayette, where Richards is based.

Richards said his years in Korea have also proven useful in his current job.

“Having an understanding of how Korean people work and operate is very useful,” he said.

For Richards, the job also carries a more personal meaning.

“I looked at it as a new opportunity to start a new chapter in my life, yet I really valued working with Korean people,” he said.

“And I always felt welcomed in Korea and appreciative of the Korean people. And I saw this as an opportunity to help the Korean people serving here in my home, make them feel more welcome.”

As the first person hired through the platform, Richards said other veterans with experience in Korea may find similar opportunities.

“I would say if you’re a U.S. military veteran who has served in Korea, certainly check out the USFK Job Platform. And there may be an opportunity for you.”