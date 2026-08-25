President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday asked the new leadership of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) to enhance unity among party members, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee made the remarks at a dinner meeting with the party's new leadership, including the new DPK leader Kim Min-seok.

"I hope members of the DPK could put aside their minor differences and devote themselves wholeheartedly to building a great Republic of Korea, which the people have entrusted us," Lee told the meeting, referring to South Korea by its official name, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee's remarks came amid lingering tensions exposed during the leadership race between those aligned with Lee and supporters of former DPK leader Jung Chung-rae.

Lee also asked the new leadership to provide policy support for the government and the presidential office, saying close cooperation between the three entities could help make palpable changes for the people.