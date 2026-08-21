President Lee Jae Myung was set to preside over a meeting Friday to discuss pan-government efforts to root out corruption, including corruption involving government contracts and former government officials.

The first meeting of the anti-corruption policy conference under the Lee administration will be attended by the heads of 18 key government ministries and agencies, including the finance minister, acting police chief and national spy agency chief, according to the presidential office.

Through two sessions, Lee will hear briefings from participants on ways to crack down on deep-rooted corrupt practices at local authorities and irregularities involving government contracts.

The discussion will also include measures to prevent the misuse of state funds, such as the illegal receipt of subsidies, as well as corruption involving former government officials, the office said.