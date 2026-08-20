Opposition leader blasts Lee's praise of Trump's decision to reduce Korea-US drills
Summary
Opposition leader Jang Dong-hyeok on Thursday criticized President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul over Lee’s praise of Donald Trump’s decision to reduce South Korea-U.S. military exercises. Jang called Lee’s reaction an unprecedented moral victory and said it was a pitiful denial of reality. He also warned that tariff hikes and economic retaliation could follow. Jang said Lee had abandoned security, diplomacy and the economy.
Key Facts
- Jang made the criticism at a People Power Party leadership meeting in Seoul on Thursday.
- He was responding to Lee Jae Myung’s post on X late Wednesday after the allies announced a cut in the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise.
- Jang said the reduction came on Trump’s orders and linked the crisis to South Korea’s reluctance to join the U.S. military campaign in Iran and delays in investment in the U.S.
- He warned that people and businesses would suffer from economic retaliation, including tariff hikes.
- Jang said President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would say no thanks even if Lee volunteered to act as a pacemaker.
Opposition leader Jang Dong-hyeok on Thursday criticized President Lee Jae Myung's remarks portraying the reduction of South Korea-U.S. military exercises as a big decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, calling it "an unprecedented moral victory."
Jang, leader of the main opposition People Power Party, made the criticism at a party leadership meeting in Seoul in response to remarks Lee posted on X late Wednesday, hours after the allies announced their decision to cut short the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Trump's orders.
"President Lee posted a message on social media in the middle of the night as he was driven into a corner. It was a pitiful denial of reality," Jang said.
"The whole world already knows the cause of the crisis. Aren't the 'no thanks' to the U.S. war against Iran and the delay in investment in the U.S. the real causes?" he said, referring to South Korea's reluctance to join the U.S. military campaign in the Middle East.
Jang went on to say that President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would say "no thanks" even if President Lee volunteered to act as a pacemaker on his own.
"Economic retaliation, including tariff hikes, will follow. Our people and businesses will suffer, while only North Korea, China and Russia will be smiling," Jang said.
"President Lee has abandoned security, diplomacy and the economy. The Lee administration has abandoned the people and soon the people will abandon the Lee administration," he said.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.