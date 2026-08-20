Lee calls for uninterrupted reforms for continued nat'l development
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that uninterrupted reforms are needed in Cheong Wa Dae to root out rule-breaking and unfairness and support continued national development. He said no policy works if people think breaking rules is more beneficial than following them. Lee cited a task force that significantly reduced voice phishing crimes and urged stronger action on market rigging, collusion, stock price manipulation, digital sex crimes, drugs, serious accidents and public-sector corruption.
Key Facts
- Lee made the remarks during a meeting with his senior aides at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday.
- He said the reforms should correct rule-breaking, unfairness and abnormalities that weigh heavily on people’s lives.
- He cited an interagency task force as having significantly reduced the number of voice phishing crimes.
- Lee called for particular attention to cornering the market, collusion and stock price manipulation.
- He also highlighted digital sex crimes, drugs, serious accidents and public-sector corruption as offenses affecting people’s lives.
President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that "uninterrupted reforms" are needed to root out rule-breaking and unfairness and set the nation on a path to continued development.
Lee made the remark during a meeting with his senior aides at Cheong Wa Dae, saying no policy can be effective if the public perceives it to be more beneficial to break the rules than to keep them.
"That is why it is ever more necessary to pursue uninterrupted reforms that correct the rule-breaking, unfairness and abnormalities that weigh heavily on the lives of the people," he said.
"If by doing so, the solidarity and trust of the community as a whole can be strengthened, the path to an irreplaceable Republic of Korea will also become more solid," he added, referring to the newly minted slogan for his administration.
As an example of tangible change, Lee cited the work of an interagency task force that helped significantly reduce the number of voice phishing crimes.
He called for particular attention to acts disrupting the economic order, such as cornering the market, collusion and stock price manipulation, and other offenses impacting people's lives, such as digital sex crimes, drugs, serious accidents and public-sector corruption.
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