New ruling party chief visits ex-President Moon, vows to heal internal wounds

New ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) leader Kim Min-seok visited former President Moon Jae-in at his home in the southeastern city of Yangsan on Wednesday, pledging to work toward healing within the party after a bitter election campaign.

Kim, a former prime minister who was elected party leader Monday, made the remark after the former president expressed concern that members of rival factions appeared to have sustained "deep internal wounds" amid tight competition in the leadership race, according to senior party spokesperson Park Sung-joon.

Kim won 54.08 percent of the vote, defeating Rep. Jung Chung-rae, who had sought a second consecutive term as DPK leader and ended up with 45.92 percent. Former DPK leader Song Young-gil finished third.

"There are people worried about reconciliation and I ask you as party leader to make special efforts to embrace and achieve harmony," Moon was quoted as saying.

Kim responded that he will play a "sufficient role within the party, including by conducting a campaign against the rampant use of mocking, hateful and scornful language," the spokesperson said.