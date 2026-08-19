Cheong Wa Dae to launch YouTube talk show with ordinary people as guests

Cheong Wa Dae said it is launching a new YouTube talk show involving guests from various backgrounds, generations and regions to have discussions that can foster national unity, with the first of the series set to be aired later Wednesday.

The live program will be broadcast from Cheong Wa Dae's open studio every two weeks, starting with the first show at 2 p.m. It will air on state broadcaster KTV's YouTube channel.

During the first episode, Her Eun-a, presidential secretary for national unity, will host a discussion with TV personality Hong Seok-cheon and a part-time worker on the difficulties faced by small business owners and part-time workers.

Forthcoming episodes will feature working moms and working dads who share the struggles of balancing work and parenting, and people in their 20s and 80s talking about each generation's experiences and values.