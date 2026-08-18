President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday appointed a prosecutor-turned-lawyer as special counsel to investigate ballot shortages reported during the June 3 elections.

Lee Tae-han, one of two candidates recommended by a bipartisan recommendation committee, will have up to 20 days to prepare for the investigation, with a full-scale probe expected to begin early next month.

The special counsel team will have up to 90 days to investigate allegations of mismanagement of ballot papers by the National Election Commission, with the period extendable twice by 30 days each.

The special counsel said the special probe is aimed at clearing up the doubts without political consideration or prejudice.

"I feel a heavy burden of responsibility... we will probe in accordance with laws and principle, as well as objective evidence and facts," he said.

The special counsel also said the probe will help lay the foundation for improvements in the country's election management.



