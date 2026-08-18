New ruling party leader vows to support Lee's policy agenda

The new chief of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) met with presidential aides Tuesday and vowed to support the Lee Jae Myung administration and strengthen cooperation with the presidential office.

DPK leader Kim Min-seok made the remarks as he met with presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and Hong Ihk-pyo, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, at the National Assembly.

The meeting came one day after former Prime Minister Kim was elected the DPK leader at the party's national convention, defeating Rep. Jung Chung-rae, who had been seeking a second consecutive term.

"We will fully support the government and the president's policy direction, while listening to the concerns of the public and delivering the voices to Cheong Wa Dae and the government," Kim said. "I have both expectations and a sense of responsibility that we will communicate as a united team without any barriers."

Kang echoed Kim's calls for close cooperation between the ruling party and the presidential office.

"The party is in the closest position to listen to the voices of the people," Kang said, urging the new leader to let the presidential office know about any concerns of the public that the government may have overlooked.

"I hope we can build a healthier and closer relationship between the party and the presidential office," he added.

Kim's election raised expectations for stronger cooperation between the ruling party and Cheong Wa Dae.

Former DPK leader Jung's leadership had prompted concerns among some pro-Lee members who argued that he placed greater emphasis on appealing to the party's hard-line supporters than on closely coordinating with the president on key issues.