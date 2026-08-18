Lee stresses growth, inclusion in tribute to late President Kim Dae-jung

President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday he will strive for growth and inclusion by carrying on the legacy of the late former President Kim Dae-jung, as he paid tribute to Kim on the 17th anniversary of his death.

"I will create tangible changes in the lives of every citizen by making growth that drives a leap forward and inclusion that spreads warmth the two pillars of my administration," Lee said in a message read on his behalf by his chief of staff, Kang Hoon-sik, at a memorial service held at the Seoul National Cemetery.

Lee said his administration will carry on Kim's spirit and lead the sweeping transformations brought about by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and energy transition.

He credited Kim with building a nationwide high-speed information and communications network, laying the foundation for South Korea to become a knowledge-based powerhouse and planting the seeds of Korean culture.

Regarding inclusion, Lee said, "I will never forget that the government's duty is to dispel the deep shadow of polarization, firmly build a safety mattress that reliably supports the lives of all citizens and ensure that the fruits of growth are shared fairly by everyone."

Lee said he will always remember the great milestones achieved by Kim and move forward without hesitation, no matter what challenges he faces.

Kim, who served as president from 1998-2003, is known for his democratic activism and reconciliation efforts toward North Korea. In recognition of his lifetime work for peace, Kim was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000.