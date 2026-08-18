Newly elected Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) leader Kim Min-seok faces an early test of his leadership after three figures aligned with his main rival, Jung Chung-rae, won seats on the party’s five-member Supreme Council.

The outcome is unlikely to threaten Kim’s control of the ruling party, as the party leader retains considerable authority over its direction. However, the composition of the new leadership means that Kim will have to manage competing factions while seeking to heal the divisions that were exposed during the leadership race and prepare the party for the 2028 general elections.

Kim won the party leadership Monday with 54.08 percent of the final vote after preferential voting was applied, defeating Jung, who received 45.92 percent.

The Supreme Council election, however, produced a different balance. Choi Min-hee, Lee Sung-yoon and Han Min-soo, all regarded as close to Jung, won three of the five elected seats. Park Sun-won and Seo Mi-hwa, who are aligned with President Lee Jae Myung, secured the other two.

The results were tight across the board. Choi became the senior Supreme Council member with 18.35 percent, followed by Park with 17.57 percent, Seo with 16.60 percent, Lee with 16.35 percent and Han with 15.86 percent.

The narrow spread suggests neither camp secured overwhelming support among voters.

Jung, Kim's predecessor, also demonstrated that he retains a sizable support base despite losing the leadership race. He received 50.70 percent in the public opinion poll component of the contest, narrowly beating Kim’s 49.30 percent.

The election of all three Jung-aligned Supreme Council candidates further showed that the political bloc that rallied around him during the campaign remains a presence within the party.

Hong Hyeng-sik, a political commentator and director of Hangil Research, said the three-to-two split on the Supreme Council should not be interpreted as hindering Kim from taking control of the party.

“There is no need to go as far as saying that Kim will be unable to take the initiative within the party,” Hong said, noting that the DPK’s decision-making structure still gives the leader substantial room to set the agenda.

He said, however, that Kim could expend considerable political energy managing the two camps because they differ in their political outlook and approach to running the party.

Kim used his acceptance speech to signal both change and unity.

“I will change the Democratic Party of Korea. Its language, policies, attitude and culture will evolve,” Kim said as he unveiled what he called the party’s “ABC Plan”: Affordability, focusing on people’s livelihoods and the cost of living; Broadening, aimed at expanding the party’s reach; and Competence.

He also made an explicit overture to his former rivals, saying, “I will work together with Jung Chung-rae and Song Young-gil. I will open the door wide and bring them in.”

Whether that message translates into smooth cooperation may become clearer as the new leadership begins making decisions on how the party is run.

Hong said differences over individual policies may emerge but are less likely to produce serious confrontation than disputes over party management, which could eventually affect nominations for the 2028 general elections.

“There may be disagreements over policy, but they are unlikely to develop into major confrontations,” Hong said. “The real issue is how the party is run, which, put another way, is related to nominations for the next elections.”

That makes the upcoming elections a significant test of Kim’s leadership. His term will cover preparations for the elections, including candidate nominations and electoral strategy. During the campaign, Kim pledged to set up a nomination reform panel under the party leader to devise the nomination system for 2028.

Hong said bringing the party together is necessary, but internal unity alone will not resolve the challenges facing the DPK. He said the party also needs to support the Lee administration in pursuing the pragmatic, livelihood-focused approach that voters expected at the beginning of Lee’s presidency.