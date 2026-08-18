Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho submitted his resignation letter to Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday, sources said, citing the completion of legislation on stripping the prosecution of investigative authority.

In the letter also submitted to the Ministry of Personnel Management, Jung reportedly cited health issues in addition to the legislation's recent passage, saying the new criminal justice system should be completed under new leadership, according to the sources.

The minister had expressed concerns about the revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, which stripped the prosecution of its remaining authority to conduct supplementary investigations in the event police investigations were inadequate, leaving it mainly with the ability to indict.

Shortly after the bill passed, he told reporters the new system could require additional revisions if it leads to further harm or inadequate protection for crime victims.

Jung had previously expressed his intention to resign, which reportedly was discouraged, if not rejected, by President Lee Jae Myung.

Confirming the minister's offer to resign, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the presidential office has asked him to remain in his post and to carry on with his duty until his successor is named. The spokesperson, however, noted there was no immediate personnel reshuffle scheduled.