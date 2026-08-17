President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating edged down to a new low of 43 percent, marking its fifth consecutive weekly decline, a public opinion poll showed Monday.

The result was based on a Realmeter survey of 2,511 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday and commissioned by a local newspaper, with Lee's approval rating down 0.3 percentage point from the previous week.

Of the respondents, 54.1 percent gave a negative assessment of Lee's job performance, up 1.1 percentage points from the previous week and remaining above his approval rating.

The sharpest decline was recorded among voters in their 60s, whose approval rating for Lee fell 6.1 percentage points from the previous week to 43.1 percent.

Lee's approval rating among voters in their 20s rose 3.1 percentage points to 31 percent.

While Lee's approval rating among progressive voters fell 4.6 percentage points to 59.1 percent, his rating among conservative voters rose 4.8 percentage points to 22.4 percent.

Realmeter attributed the latest decline to voter dissatisfaction with the government's recent revisions to real estate tax codes and other housing policy controversies.

The poll has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



