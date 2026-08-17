President Lee Jae Myung on Monday called for swift measures to minimize damage from torrential rains that battered the country's southern region.

Lee made the call as heavy downpours pounded South Gyeongsang Province, including Geoje, throughout the weekend, triggering a landslide that killed one resident.

"I am concerned about the damage from heavy rains in Geoje and other southern regions," he wrote in a post on X, urging local authorities and relevant ministries to swiftly take all necessary measures and mobilize available resources to minimize damage.

Lee offered condolences over the resident's death, stressing that preventing further damage should be the top priority.

He also called on the authorities to take preemptive action against potential risks, warning that elevated river levels could cause further damage even after the rain stops.