President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday proposed that the two Koreas begin talks on ending their long-running war and discuss practical ways to halt the advancement of Pyongyang's nuclear program, pledging to seek a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee made the proposal in his speech at a National Liberation Day ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

"Let us put down our intentions to threaten each other and begin discussions to end the long-running war as the directly involved parties," Lee said, adding, "In the process, (we) may also discuss effective ways to halt the advancement of the North's nuclear capabilities."

The divided Koreas have technically remained at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Lee said he will embark on a journey to end the war and replace the "unstable armistice system" with a peace regime.

Lee's dialogue overture came despite the North remaining unresponsive to Seoul's repeated reconciliatory gestures since Lee took office in June last year.

In his Liberation Day speech last year, Lee pledged to respect North Korea's current system and not to pursue unification by absorption or engage in any hostile acts toward the North.

Despite Pyongyang's unresponsiveness, the Lee administration has pledged to consistently pursue dialogue with North Korea in pursuit of peaceful coexistence with the regime.

Reiterating the message, Lee said the two Koreas should respect each other and halt unnecessary confrontations, beginning by "reducing hostility in the perceptions, norms and systems."

"I hope South and North Korea will sit face-to-face for peaceful coexistence and mutual growth," the president said.

The president stressed the need for what he called a "multilayered security system" in order to control tensions and confrontations, and prevent a crisis, pledging to take "preemptive and consistent measures for peace" in sync with the security situation around the peninsula.

"By inducing a positive response from the North, I will create a stable Korean Peninsula," the president said, adding that peace on the peninsula could help promote stability and cooperation in Northeast Asia, and contribute to a world without nuclear weapons.

"I will turn the energy of hostility and confrontation into momentum for peaceful coexistence and mutual growth," he added.

On South Korea-Japan relations, Lee highlighted the active "shuttle diplomacy" between the two countries over the past year, saying it had bolstered trust and expanded cooperation in supply chains, energy and advanced technologies.

"Going forward, our government will expand the scope of cooperation (with Japan) for mutual interests and address shared challenges by mustering wisdom," the president said, voicing hope to open a new era of peace and prosperity with the Japanese government.

The president also reiterated his vision of creating "an irreplaceable South Korea" that will lead the world in advanced technologies.

"In the face of the (industrial) upheaval and a transformation of the international order, we should create possibilities instead of counting impossibilities," he said.

"We should become a country that the world absolutely needs and all countries want to cooperate with," the president added.

Lee also pledged government support for young people and to build a "sturdy ladder of opportunities," while investigating and confiscating unjustly accumulated assets held by collaborators of Japan's colonial rule of Korea and to hold them accountable.

Saturday's event in Seoul was joined by around 3,000 people, including patriots, families of independence fighters, government and party officials, foreign ambassadors and citizens.