Former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok won the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's (DPK) primaries in Gwangju and Jeolla Province on Saturday, outpacing his two rivals in the party's leadership race.

Kim garnered a combined 57.54 percent of the votes from Gwangju and North and South Jeolla provinces, beating Jung Chung-rae, who is seeking a second consecutive term as DPK leader, with 32.65 percent.

Song Young-gil, a former DPK leader, came in third with 9.81 percent.

Kim's victory Saturday allowed him to maintain his lead in the leadership race ahead of the party congress Monday, where the new leader will be elected.

The party's new leader is expected to play a key role in overseeing the nomination of candidates for the April 2028 parliamentary elections.

Kim leads the race in cumulative votes, garnering 52.21 percent, followed by Jung with 38.14 percent.

The DPK has held five of six regional primary rounds so far. The final primary, in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, takes place Sunday.

Kim has won four rounds — in the central Chungcheong region; Incheon and Jeju Island; Gangwon Province, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province; and Gwangju and Jeolla Province — while losing to Jung in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.



