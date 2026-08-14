PPP slams gov't housing supply plan as lacking concrete measures

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday took aim at the government's recently unveiled housing plan, calling it a rehash of previous measures that fail to ease people's burdens and address housing shortages.

The criticism came a day after the government announced a comprehensive package aimed at expanding housing supply, and stabilizing both the rental and sales markets, with a focus on Seoul and other high-demand areas in the capital region.

"If the government continues to recycle previously announced measures and trick people by inflating the numbers, even good policies are bound to lose the trust of the market and the public," PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig said during a floor meeting.

"The government boasts of supplying more than 1.5 million housing units, but 1.35 million of them simply come from a Korea Land and Housing Corporation-led public housing supply plan announced last year," he added.

Rep. Jeong also noted that the government plans to secure around 240,000 additional homes, including 100,000 units at newly designated public housing sites, but has so far unveiled the locations for only 27,000 units.

"The locations for the rest are undecided, and the plan lacks concrete details," he said.

The latest package builds on the Lee Jae Myung administration's earlier housing supply plan that calls for the construction of 1.35 million homes in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province by 2030.

It also seeks to speed up the development of newly designated housing sites by significantly cutting the time from site announcement to the start of construction from 68 months to 37 months through a fast-track development model.

PPP chief spokesperson Choi Bo-yun issued a commentary Thursday, arguing that the Lee administration's housing supply plan has left people deeply disappointed and frustrated.

Choi took issue with the limited supply of housing planned in Seoul, noting that only 1,000 units are planned in the capital despite strong demand.

Of the additional supply announced Thursday, about 100,000 homes will come from newly designated public housing sites, including 1,000 homes in the Gangseo district in Seoul.