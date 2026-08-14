Lee calls for youth policy shift amid jobless growth, fewer opportunities

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday called for reforming policies for young people in a way that identifies and addresses their actual needs amid an era of jobless economic growth and fewer opportunities.

The president made the remarks during a meeting with youth policy experts and presidential officials, organized to enhance policy effectiveness and discuss ways to reorganize state administration in favor of young people.

Lee said that South Korea has entered a phase of low economic growth that requires more maintenance and management than expansion, resulting in fewer opportunities.

"The latest growth recovery appears to be growth without employment that does not require much labor," the president said, adding that the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) may create fewer jobs than before even amid economic growth.

Youth policies, meanwhile, appear to remain intangible for young people facing declining opportunities, the president said, emphasizing that a review is needed to determine what policies would be effective and what young generations want.

Government policies tend to be made from the perspective of policymakers, but a change in thinking is necessary to make them more responsive to the needs of policy beneficiaries, the president noted, calling on participating experts to discuss the direction of a policy shift and fundamental problems.

The meeting comes as Lee has seen his approval ratings decline in recent weeks, partly due to growing complaints among young voters over prohibitively high housing prices and declines in stock prices, among other issues.