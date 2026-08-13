PM visits Jeju Air crash site, seeks to comfort bereaved families

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Thursday visited the site of a 2024 plane crash and sought to comfort bereaved families of the 179 victims amid delays in recovering the remains and determining what exactly led to the crash and who is responsible.

"I am truly sorry and heavy hearted to see you all here," Han said during a meeting with bereaved family members at Muan International Airport, about 290 kilometers south of Seoul, where the Jeju Air plane belly-landed, crashed into a concrete mount and erupted into flames on Dec. 29, 2024.

"It is hard to imagine what you have gone through," she said. "As a government representative, I feel responsibility."

Han said she is aware that what the bereaved families want the most is to determine the exact cause, adding that the reason the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board moved from the land ministry to under the prime minister's office is to ensure its independence and fairness.

Han also offered a flower at the mourning altar set up at the airport.

Efforts to recover the victims' remains and belongings are still ongoing.

The government began combing the crash site again in April, more than a year after the crash, following complaints that many pieces of remains and items belonging to the victims remained unattended at the site, some even in ton bags or gunny sacks as if they were garbage.

An official of the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board said it has not been determined when the search will wind up, adding that they will determine the matter through discussions with the bereaved families.