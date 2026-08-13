Lee reportedly holds golf outings with senior opposition lawmakers

President Lee Jae Myung has held a series of golf meetings with senior lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), sources said Thursday, in an apparent effort to foster dialogue with the opposition party.

Lee played a round of golf in June with six-term PPP Rep. Joo Ho-young, who represents a constituency in the southeastern city of Daegu and served as deputy speaker during the first half of the current Assembly, and four-term Rep. Park Duk-hyum, the current deputy speaker, according to multiple ruling and opposition party officials.

All speakers and deputy speakers from both the first and second halves of the Assembly were said to have been invited.

Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik reportedly attended the round, while former Speaker Woo Won-shik was among those who did not join as they do not play golf, an official said.

The lawmakers are said to have discussed regional issues, including the need to push ahead with the integration of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.

During a press conference marking his first year in office in June, Lee said any further administrative integration beyond the merger between Gwangju and South Jeolla Province would realistically be impossible before the 2030 local elections.

Lee also reportedly played golf last month with a group that included four-term PPP lawmaker Kim Tae-ho, who represents Yangsan in South Gyeongsang Province.

"It is not something to be viewed negatively as the president is seeking to communicate with opposition lawmakers," a senior opposition official said, noting that such meetings can provide an opportunity to discuss regional issues.

The presidential office said it could not confirm details of the president's schedule that have not been publicly disclosed.



