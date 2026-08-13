Lee pushes for 'selective enlistment' to build smart, strong armed forces

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday stressed the need for Korea to adopt a selective enlistment system to transform the country’s armed forces into a “smart, elite and powerful military” centered on advanced equipment and technology.

The president reaffirmed his long-standing commitment to the revised system, which was one of his election campaign pledges. The proposed system would let individuals choose between serving as active-duty conscripts for 18-21 months or as technology-intensive noncommissioned officers for four or five years — a longer commitment than rank-and-file conscription, offset by incentives such as higher salaries meant to attract volunteers.

The proposal, which aims to sustain the broader conscription model over the long term by expanding service options, comes as Korea continues to grapple with a dwindling population of military-age men.

“Amid the persistently low birthrate, maintaining the current inefficient military structure centered on manpower and infantry is neither feasible nor desirable,” Lee said during a meeting with senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.

The president said the system should be redesigned in a way that would help young people serving in the military to build better futures.

He asked officials to develop policies that would make military experience useful in securing quality jobs, educational opportunities and stable wealth accumulation.

“It is a major responsibility of the government to ensure that people do not regard military service as a waste of time or a personal disadvantage,” he said.

The president also called for swift and bold improvements in the treatment of junior officers.

“Ultimately, national defense depends on people,” Lee said. “A truly strong military can be built when young people find military service rewarding and the armed forces firmly support their transition to civilian life.”

He added that the government should make every effort to identify and promptly implement the necessary financial and institutional support measures.