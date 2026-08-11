President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday reiterated that the state's primary duty is to ensure the safety of the people and protect their lives.

Lee made the remarks in a ceremony marking the opening of the country's first hospital dedicated to treating first responders.

"The primary duty of the state is to protect its people's lives and safety," Lee said in a speech.

Firefighters are at the forefront of carrying out this duty at accident sites and in disasters, the president noted, highlighting that thanks to their efforts, the public can go about their daily lives safely and peacefully.

The National Fire Hospital in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, is the country's first general hospital dedicated to treating firefighters and other first responders, and conducting research tailored to their occupational health needs.

The hospital began operations in June to provide health care services to firefighters, police officers and their family members, as well as local residents.

"I hope this National Fire Hospital can serve as a trustworthy place of care that deeply understands and treats you," the president said, addressing first responders.

The hospital will also serve as a regional public health care hub in North Chungcheong Province, Lee said, pledging relevant government support and investment.

"I am confident that a country where heroes who save people's lives in the most dangerous places are protected and cared for ... is a truly exemplary country."