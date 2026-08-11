9 Unification Church officials indicted over alleged illegal political donations

Former and incumbent executives of the Unification Church were indicted for allegedly donating illegal funds to politicians through their nationwide networks, officials said Tuesday.

A police-prosecution taskforce said it has indicted three people, including the church's ex-global chief Yun Young-ho, without physical detention on charges of violating the Political Funds Act and embezzlement.

The church officials are accused of illegally donating some 188 million won ($133,079) in church funds to 132 politicians through its church network on 218 occasions from September 2019 to January 2025.

The taskforce also summarily indicted six other church officials partially involved in the act.

The joint investigation team suspects the Unification Church provided political funds with the aim of expanding its religious influence by inviting politicians to events hosted by the church.

The taskforce said it has raided 24 locations, including Cheon Jeong Gung, the church's sacred site in Gapyeong, about 55 kilometers northeast of Seoul, as part of the investigations. It also traced around 480 bank accounts and questioned 82 people involved in the case.

The taskforce decided not to indict Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and her former chief secretary Jeong Won-ju in this case, citing a lack of evidence of their direct involvement.

Meanwhile, the joint taskforce is also investigating allegations that followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus were allegedly forced to join the ruling Democratic Party ahead of the June 3 local elections to possibly influence the outcome of the party's primaries or elections.