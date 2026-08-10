President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell to a new low amid controversy over a series of government policies, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll conducted by Realmeter and commissioned by the EKN newspaper, Lee's approval rating fell 2.6 percentage points from the previous week to 43.3 percent, marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Negative assessment of his performance rose 2.5 percentage points to 53 percent.

Realmeter said the decline was driven by several factors, including the government's proposed property tax revisions and controversy surrounding a recently passed revision to the Criminal Procedure Act aimed at stripping prosecutors of their authority to conduct direct investigations.

The new tax adjustments announced last week seek to impose heavier tax burden on owners of high-end homes and homeowners who do not reside in their properties, as part of efforts to stabilize the housing market.

The pollster also pointed to the prolonged heat wave, as well as controversy over Lee's remarks suggesting that the Korea Military Academy was at the center of the country's past military coups, as factors that weighed on his approval rating.

The weekly survey, conducted on 2,514 people aged 18 and older from Monday to Friday, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

In a separate poll conducted by Realmeter, support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea slipped 0.5 percentage point from a week earlier to 44.6 percent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party fell 0.1 percentage point to 37.6 percent.

The poll was conducted on 1,007 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.