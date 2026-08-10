President Lee Jae Myung was set to preside over a meeting Monday to discuss ways to promptly implement a large-scale investment initiative for semiconductor manufacturing facilities and artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

The meeting, set for 2 p.m., is the second of its kind since the Lee administration unveiled the "three megaprojects" in late June, outlining plans for large-scale investments in a semiconductor production cluster, physical AI and AI data centers in regional areas.

Monday's meeting will discuss support for the prompt implementation of the investment plans, as well as ways to spread the benefits from the investments across all regions and throughout the industrial ecosystem, the presidential office said.

The meeting will be attended by presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook and government ministers, along with top officials of Samsung Electronics and SK Inc.

Officials plan to explain the progress made so far on the investment plans and unveil measures to secure the electricity and water supplies needed to build a semiconductor production cluster, the presidential office said.