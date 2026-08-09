Former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok won the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's (DPK) primaries in Gangwon Province and Daegu-North Gyeongsang Province on Sunday, although the party's leadership race remains close.

Kim garnered a combined 48.54 percent of the votes from the two regions, beating Jung Chung-rae, who is seeking a second consecutive term as DPK leader, with 44.4 percent.

Song Young-gil, a former DPK leader, came in third with 7.06 percent.

Kim's Sunday victory adds to his wins in Jeju Island and Incheon the previous day, allowing him to retain his lead in the leadership race ahead of the party congress on Aug. 17, where the new leader will be elected.

The race remains close in cumulative votes between Kim and Jung, who have garnered 46.01 percent and 44.53 percent, respectively, about halfway through the primaries.