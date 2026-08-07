PPP lawmakers submit resolution calling for halt to military academy integration

Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday submitted a resolution urging the Lee Jae Myung administration to drop its push to integrate the nation's military academies into a single institution.

The resolution, signed by 32 PPP lawmakers and two other lawmakers, called on Lee to retract his remarks suggesting that graduates of the Korea Military Academy had been behind all of the country's past military coups.

It also urged the government to halt its drive to establish an integrated military academy by combining academies of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, calling the move "politically motivated."

The resolution was backed by independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon, a former PPP leader, and Rep. Chun Ha-ram, floor leader of the minor opposition Reform Party.

During a policy briefing by the defense ministry on Wednesday, Lee warned about the risk of another coup by Army elites as he called for the swift integration of military academies.



