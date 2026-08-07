Lee set to hold closed-door meeting on housing supply plans

President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold a meeting Friday to discuss housing supply plans as the government seeks to cool down heated real estate prices.

At the closed-door meeting set for 2 p.m., government ministries are expected to present housing supply proposals following Lee's instruction to officials earlier this week to secure a speedy housing supply.

Housing prices in Seoul and adjacent areas remain prohibitively high, making it a major policy task for the Lee administration to rein in the overheated real estate market.

On Monday, the government unveiled a new set of tax revisions aimed at increasing the tax burden on owners of high-value homes.

The government is also expected to announce major housing supply plans in the near future.

During a relevant meeting on Monday, Lee instructed officials to "secure as much (housing) supply as possible ... and come up with plans for the prompt implementation of supply measures, including available administrative measures, financing and regulatory easing."